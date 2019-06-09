Anna Gertrude "Sitter" Bussard, 89, Middletown died Friday June 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of C. Kenneth "Peck" Bussard who predeceased her on October 21, 1995.



Born in Frederick on July 30, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Grayson E. and Helen Haupt Lighter.



She attended Middletown High School.



She was employed by the C& P Telephone and retired in 1983. Mrs. Bussard became employed at Ft. Detrick on June 24, 1985 until her retirement again in April 2018 and also was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown.



She is survived by two sons Larry K. Bussard and wife Sue and Barry A. Bussard and wife Carol, two grandsons Kevin A. Bussard and wife Victoria and Clay A. Bussard and wife Sarah, three great-grandchildren Grayson K. Bussard, Olivia G. Bussard and Brooks A. Bussard.



She is also survived by her sister-in-law Grace Lighter, many cousins, outstanding friends, wonderful in-laws, nieces and nephews and special co-workers.



Friends may call 5 to 8 PM at the chapel in Zion Lutheran Church. 107 W. Main St., Middletown on Wednesday June 12. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Thursday June 13 from the church. Rev. Ron Reaves and Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may made to Zion Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave.,POB 1799, Frederick, MD



Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD is in charge of arrangements.



