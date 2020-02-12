|
Anna Gibson of Adamstown, MD was called home to eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Born on April 11, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Lindbergh Ambush and Mary Magdalene Ambush. She was the former wife of William Thomas Gibson. Anna graduated Frederick High School in 1967 and furthered her education at Montgomery College in Rockville, MD. She also attended Notre Dame College in Baltimore, MD.
Anna was employed as a Health Insurance Specialist at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, formerly the Health Care Financing Administration in Baltimore, MD. She was employed at this federal agency for more than 40 years. She also worked part-time at WESTAT, a scientific research company in Rockville, MD for 21 years. She had been a volunteer for Hospice, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Meals on Wheels.
Anna had been a member of Saint Paul A.M.E. Church for over 50 years. During those years, She was Licentiate for 13 years, where she became involved in the Hospice Ministry as a volunteer to spiritually support those terminally ill and their family members; Steward Board; Pro Temp; member of the Trustee Board; Pro Temp; member of the Benevolence Committee, Financial Secretary and Treasurer; member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee; and President of the Ambush, Naylor and Harris Missionary Society for 18 years. She also volunteered at the Beacon House for Men and the Faith House for Women. Anna was the Second Vice President of the Allawadrick Area Missionary Society and was later appointed as Area Chairperson for the Washington Conference Branch for eight years.
Anna was an avid traveler of the world. She loved England, Germany, France, Dubai, Mexico, Greece, Israel, Italy, Africa, and the Caribbean, just to name a few of her favorite places.
Anna is survived by: two sons, Deon Montel Ambush and his wife Susan of Frederick, MD and Marco Terrell Gibson of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Dorothy Marie Ambush of Adamstown, MD; two grandchildren, Marco Terrell Gibson, Jr. of New Orleans, LA and Peyton Marie Ambush of Frederick, MD; aunt, Odie Mae Harris of Frederick, MD; uncle, Webster Ambush of Adamstown, MD; honorary grandson, Colton Gainey of Frederick, MD (who affectionately called her Miss Anna); two godsons, William Boone of Severn, MD and Joel Crump of Clinton, MD; and a host of cousins and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Trinity UMC,, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Public viewing is at 9:30 a.m., family will receive friends at from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral immediately following. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020