Anna Kramer

Anna Louise Kramer, 81, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home. Born March 2, 1939 in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Faust. She was the loving wife of Theodore Lewis Kramer.
Anna lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Rockville. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Theodore L. Kramer, Jr., Linda Kraus, David Kramer, and Blair Kramer; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157, with a funeral service to begin at 3 p.m.
The family would like to thank the Hospice care and Visiting Angels nurses Hope and Zita. They were a blessing to our family and we will forever be grateful to them for taking such great care of our mom.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or Alzheimer's Association
, 108 Byte DR. #103, Frederick, MD 21702