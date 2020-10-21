1/
Anna Kramer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Louise Kramer, 81, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home. Born March 2, 1939 in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Faust. She was the loving wife of Theodore Lewis Kramer.

Anna lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Rockville. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Theodore L. Kramer, Jr., Linda Kraus, David Kramer, and Blair Kramer; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157, with a funeral service to begin at 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank the Hospice care and Visiting Angels nurses Hope and Zita. They were a blessing to our family and we will forever be grateful to them for taking such great care of our mom.

Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or Alzheimer's Association, 108 Byte DR. #103, Frederick, MD 21702

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved