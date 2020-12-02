1/1
Anna Kristen Marye
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Kristen Marye, 37, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away, surrounded by her family, November 23, 2020 at the Frederick Health Hospital after a sudden illness.

Anna was born May 10, 1983 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Roberta Lee Marye and William Ridgely. She leaves behind a loving boyfriend, Charles Steen Jr. and a son and daughter, Richard and Serenity and a sister Paige Marye Betch.

Anna was a graduate of South Carroll High School in Westminster, Maryland in 2001.

Those who knew Anna would tell you that she was a young lady with a huge heart, always ready to help a friend or stranger in need of assistance and a lover of animals. Anna's one true passion in life was her children. She worked long and hard to be a good role model for them and to be a good provider.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing, funeral. A celebration of life will be done a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved