Anna Kristen Marye, 37, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away, surrounded by her family, November 23, 2020 at the Frederick Health Hospital after a sudden illness.



Anna was born May 10, 1983 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Roberta Lee Marye and William Ridgely. She leaves behind a loving boyfriend, Charles Steen Jr. and a son and daughter, Richard and Serenity and a sister Paige Marye Betch.



Anna was a graduate of South Carroll High School in Westminster, Maryland in 2001.



Those who knew Anna would tell you that she was a young lady with a huge heart, always ready to help a friend or stranger in need of assistance and a lover of animals. Anna's one true passion in life was her children. She worked long and hard to be a good role model for them and to be a good provider.



Due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing, funeral. A celebration of life will be done a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store