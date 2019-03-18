Anna L. Stine (Shorty) 94, Ocala, Florida (formerly of Frederick MD), passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the wife of Pierce Stine, Sr. who proceded her in death in 1981. She was born on July 24, 1924 in Frederick, MD. Parents, Harry and Margaret Burkett.



Shorty is survived by her daughter Betty Kefauver of Ocala, FL and son Pierce Stine Jr. and wife Julie of Hagerstown, MD, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great granchildren.



Shorty enjoyed her time with family and friends. She was a life member of Moose lodge #371 where she served numerous lodge offices before moving to Florida. She also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Owls Club. After moving to Florida, she went tot he Moose lodge in Ocala, FL where she enjoyed dancing and karaoke.



Per her wishes, there will be no service. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetary in Frederick, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019