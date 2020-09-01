Anna Lee Thornton, 92 of Brunswick, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home under hospice care with her loving family gathered around her.
She was born in Welch, West Virginia on August 8, 1928 to the late Julius and Lottie (Lucas) Sigler. She was the wife of the late James R. Thornton. Anna was preceded in death by her husband James; her son James (Pete) Thornton, her brothers Leo, Isaac, Earl, Ernest, Edgar, Howard, Willard, James and Ronnie; her sisters Hazel, Thelma, Mable and Beatrice and her special friend James Webber.
She is survived by her daughter Agnes Sorrell (John); sons Charles Thornton (Tammy) and Robert Thornton (Patty) and grandchildren Anna Marie and James Thornton; her brother Randolph Sigler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anna had a great love of her savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Brunswick.
She was a lifetime member of The Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Company Ladies Auxiliary; where she is fondly remembered for her coleslaw served at the fundraising dinners over many years. She was inducted into the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Hall of Fame and recently was recognized as a Distinguished Citizen of the City of Brunswick. She was a longtime member of the Order of Pythian Sisters of Brunswick where she served as Treasurer for many years.
She will be remembered most for being a loving, caring, selfless mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 pm. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 from the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Sigler, Jr. officiating. Social distancing and masks are required for both.
Graveside services will follow at Lovettsville Union Cemetery in Lovettsville, VA. Serving as pallbearers will be Dave Frye, Roger Dawson, Todd Sigler, James Thornton, Kyle Axline, and Kenny Alger.
Memorial donations may be made to Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Company, 200 West Potomac Street, Brunswick, MD, 21716. http://bvar19.com/donate.html
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
