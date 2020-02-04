|
|
Mrs. Anna Mae "Sis" Schaffer, 94, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Lewis W. Baker, who died on March 29, 1967. Born in Frederick on September 25, 1925, she was a daughter of the late George and Vergie Brust Lacey.
Sis had worked many years as a waitress at the White Star and Village Restaurants. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great
grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Steven Baker, Toni Gray and husband Paul all of Frederick, grandchildren, Jeannie(Michael), Brandy (Mike) and Kris (Angie), six great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Beth Baker, a son, Randy Baker, two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 10, 2020, in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Burkittsville,
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020