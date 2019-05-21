Anna Margaret Crawford, 74, of Mount Airy, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer, at Frederick Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.



Born May 11, 1945 in Mt. Airy, she was the daughter of the late Willard Miles and Anne Lettierre Gue.



She is survived by her daughter, Angela Konietzko; twin sons, Shannon and Kevin Crawford; grandson, Brandon Crawford; granddaughter, Emily Konietzko; sister, Shirley Norwood (Charles); brother, Thomas Gue (Judy); sister-in-law, Valerie Gue; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Miss Crawford retired after over 20 years working at 7-Eleven in the Mt. Airy and Damascus areas, where she loved conversing with the locals and always had her thumb on the pulse of the town. When not at work, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved to care for and was so proud to watch them grow into young adults. In addition to her family, Anne was a lover of animals, and will be dearly missed by her pets; Frankie, Shadow, and Mazie; as well as her granddogs Zeus and Spencer.



She is preceded in death by her brother James Gue, and her former spouse Roger Crawford.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1st at the Mount Airy Full Gospel Church, 13949 Penn Shop Rd, Mt Airy, Md 21771. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019