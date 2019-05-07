Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Anna Margaret Litchfield Bullard

Anna Margaret Litchfield Bullard Obituary
Anna Margaret Litchfield Bullard, passed away from this life Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at Edenton Retirement Home in Frederick, MD. Throughout her life, everyone Anna met was touched by her kindness and love.

Anna Hohmann was born February 9, 1931 in Belair, Maryland, daughter of Margaret Pendergrast and Thomas Hohmann from Littleton, West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard Litchfield and Robert Bullard, daughters, Mary Margaret and Suzanne Margaret, son-in-law's, Herbert Harris and John Petro, sister, Martha Mindte and brother, Thomas Hohmann.

Anna will be greatly missed by her children Antoinette Harris, Kathleen Litchfield, Barbara Ann Toula and her husband Tom, Jane Sczepanski and her husband Tom, Bernie Jr., Peter, Paul and his wife Laura, Andrew and his wife Jennifer, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren-as well as all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County, AAFC, in the name of Anna Bullard. Thank you.

A memorial mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Saint Joseph's on Carrollton Manor, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703. A reception to follow at the church.

Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 7 to May 8, 2019
