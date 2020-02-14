|
|
Anna Shaner of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born on Nov. 22, 1964 in Allentown, PA to Ernesto and Consiglia D'Avella.
Anna was the beloved wife of John Shaner; devoted mother of Donald Shaner, Angela Dwyer and her husband Zachary, Joel Shaner, and Christina Shaner; and loving grandmother of Liliana Dwyer. In addition, she is survived by her parents; brothers Tony D'Avella and his wife Dana and Joseph D'Avella; and her sisters Lora D'Avella and Sandra D'Avella. Anna is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Kristen Shaner.
Anna enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was thoughtful and incredibly kind. She always made everyone feel loved and appreciated, especially through her cooking. Her favorite place to relax was the beach. She loved to sit in a beach chair and listen to the waves while her feet were in the sand. Around Christmas time, Anna could always be found working on a puzzle during the quiet, peaceful mornings of her holiday break.
She spent 37 years working for the National Institute of Health (NIH), most recently as a grant management analyst. Anna was known and loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church - Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge (1 block north of the intersection of Routes 75 and 26 in Libertytown) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m in the church narthex. Inurnment will follow the Mass in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020