|
|
Anna Mae Willard, 91, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.
Born April 21, 1928 at Lantz, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harvey E. Pryor and Emma G. (Gladhill) Pryor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Willard, March 16, 2013.
She was a graduate of Thurmont High School.
She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Sabillasville and attended Thurmont United Methodist Church.
Anna is survived by daughter, Rosalie Harbaugh and husband John, son, David Willard and wife Deborah, grandchildren, Tracy Barnhart, Tim Willard and Angie Wilhide, great-grandchildren, Tyler Barnhart, Katlyn Barnhart, Samantha Willard, Sydney Willard, Carter Wilhide, Michael Willard, and Chase Wilhide and great-great-granddaughter, Molly.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD, with Ken Fizer and Tim Willard officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Anna Willard to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 13010 Mount Zion Rd. Sabillasville, MD, 21780.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be made at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019