Annabelle Bolden, 100, of Beallsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Northampton Manor Health Care Center in Frederick, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence Bolden Jr.
Born on June 25, 1919, in MD , she was the daughter of the late Maurice Fisher and Dora (Simms) Fisher.
She is survived by sons Wayne Bolden, Sr., and Gordon Bolden and wife Marsha; grandsons Wayne Bolden, Jr. and wife Melissa, David Brightful Jr., granddaughters Terryl Bolden, April Bolden, Shanta Brightful, great grandchildren Kalen Bolden, Mikayla Bolden, Jacob Brightful, Brooke Brightful, Ramont Scott Jr., Savannah Brightful, Quinn Bolden, Jada Scott, great great grandchildren Josiah Bolden, Athena Bolden.
She was preceded in death by daughters Sharon Painter and Judy Brightful.
Services and interment will be private. There will be a celebration of Annabelle's life journey at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the umcvfd.org <https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com. (Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020.