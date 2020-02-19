|
|
Annabelle Lee Fera, 87, of Derwood, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born on June 22, 1932, in West Union, IA, she was the daughter of the late Otho Lee and Adda (Peterson) Lee.
She was the loving wife of Richard W. Fera, her husband of 68 years.
Annabelle was an accomplished pilot who strived to reach high goals in aviation. She was a FAA designated pilot examiner for over 35 years; testing and evaluating pilots in all areas from private pilot to airline transport pilot ratings.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Richard Lee Fera (Debbie), Judi Lee Musgrove (Tom) and Vicki Ann Fera-Criswell; grandchildren, Austin, Jeremy, Matthew (Beatriz), Suzi, Tyler, Nick, Neal and Christi (Tom); great grandchildren, Ellie and Audrey.
She is predeceased by sisters, Cora Morf and Dorothy Lee.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Annabelle's life will follow at 2:00 pm. Father Tom Doyle will officiate. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Montgomery Hospice at Montgomeryhospice.org or (301) 921-4400.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020