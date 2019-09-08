|
Mrs. Annabelle V. Lenhart, 102 - matriarch of the Lenhart family has entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from her son-in-law's home. She was the wife of the late Ralph C. Lenhart. They had been married 68 years.
Born, October 12, 1916, Mrs. Lenhart was the daughter of the late Agnes R. Mercer and the late Edgar "Dick" F. Mercer.
She was also preceded by her brother, Lewis Mercer and daughter, Elizabeth "Libby or Billie" Main.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy M. Raines and son-in-law William H. Raines, Jr. and grandson, Darryl D. Shade.
Also surviving is David T. Main, her son-in-law and primary caregiver for the last several years. Granddaughter, Melinda E. Shanholtz and husband Shane. Great-grandchildren, David H. Shanholtz and wife Jennifer as well as Heather E. DeGrange and husband, Tommy. Two great-great grandchildren, Lindsay and Madelynn. Granddaughter, Peggy M. Hoffmaster and husband, Gary "Huff". She is also survived by a nephew, Clyde "Dickie" Lenhart and wife Kaye.
Fondly known as "Giddy" to many, she was certainly one amazing woman. Having graduated from FHS Class of 1933, she married the love of her life, Ralph. They had met at a pound party. Together they worked as tenant farmers during the great depression. They were the first in the county to have German prisoners of war on the farm. During this time they were blessed with two daughters.
She held a variety of jobs over the years ranging from retail at Sears to becoming a proprietor of a Mom and Pop grocery store known as Corner Grocery. It was located at the corner of Dill Avenue and Bentz Street. In addition to selling dry groceries and drinks, she also had a small bakery. She made delicious homemade pies, apple dumplings and she was known for her kinklings which she sold for a nickel a piece. She was also a beautiful seamstress. She made drapes and slip covers for sofas for many homes in Frederick. Then she turned her sights and became the manager of the United Trading Stamp Redemption Center. Carmacks Grocery Store gave out stamps that were glued into books that were redeemed for merchandise. And no, the stamps were not green. At the same time, she also served as a cashier for the Frederick Livestock Auction. Her totals would always come out to the exact penny.
She loved the outdoors and appreciated the beauty of nature. Watching and feeding the birds delighted her, especially her bluebirds. She was happy digging in the dirt, pulling weeds and picking up rocks around her mountain home. She loved her flower gardens and sunny days.
She also loved clean windows and she took pride in having things in her everyday life be level, straight and square. One of her favorite sayings was that a job worth doing was worth doing well.
She had a strong faith and was affiliated with Mount Zion United Methodist as well as Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, both of Frederick.
In addition, she was an avid reader. She would spend four to five hours a day reading the newspaper, cover to cover. She was rarely seen without a coffee cup in hand and of course, it must be very hot.
In later years, she served as a volunteer for several organizations. She was a charter member of the stroke club, a member of the Frederick Violet Society, member and past president of the TOPS Club in Jefferson (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly.) She was a strong supporter of FMH. Never having the opportunity to become a nurse herself, she served faithfully as a volunteer there for 15 years in two roles. You could find her on Monday mornings in the hospital gift shop and on Saturdays at Select Seconds. She was a honoree of the Honors Class; an organization enhancing the lives of seniors.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Her life will be celebrated at Dutch's Daughters on Tuesday, September 10, at 2 p.m., friends are invited to join the family. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that friends give to; the Ralph and Annabelle Lenhart Scholarship Fund, C/O the Community Foundation of Frederick, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Frederick Memorial Hospital, 400 East Seventh Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019