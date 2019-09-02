|
Annabelle L. Martin, 92, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home, Bowman Center, Boonsboro, MD, where she had resided for nine months.
Born on April 11, 1927, in Ellerton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Carrie (Brandenburg) Leatherman. Her husband, Charles S. Martin, preceded her in death on December 12, 1986.
She was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Wolfsville, where she taught the preschool Sunday School Class for many years and was a member of the Women's Sunday School Class. She was a leader in the kitchen when serving meals at Salem for Wolfsville Ruritan Club meetings, and food for Salem's Lord's Acre Festival and other church events.
She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her children; cooking and baking; sewing, creative tailoring, quilting and fancy needlework; and gardening and canning. She aspired to help others and serve the community in various ways, including SERRV in New Windsor, disaster relief trips, and 4-H as a leader. She also enjoyed traveling, including frequent trips to New England, Florida, Bermuda and many other locations.
Annabelle is survived by her daughters, Darlene Burrier and husband Bill, of Myersville; Barbara Palmer and husband Nelson, of Walkersville; and Kathy Holter and husband Ron, of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Michael Burrier (Jennifer), Mark Burrier (Hallie), Neil Palmer, Brad Palmer (Gina), Adam Holter (Kristin), and Carrie Ross (Josh); and seven great-grandchildren, Sarah Burrier, Emily Burrier, Ellie Ross, Annabelle Holter, Avery Palmer, Emma Ross, and Ian Palmer. She is also survived by two sisters, Florence Doyle and Grace Moser; and three brothers, Arthur Leatherman, Ernest Leatherman, and Elwood Leatherman and his wife, Gladys.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Mehrle Leatherman, Gaither Leatherman, and Franklin Leatherman, and one sister, Mildred Blickenstaff.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Fahrney-Keedy Bowman Center staff and the Fahrney-Keedy activities staff for their kindness, concern, and outstanding care and support.
A funeral service will be held 11 AM on Thursday September 5 from Salem United Methodist Church in Wolfsville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Treasurer, PO Box 94, Myersville, MD 21773.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019