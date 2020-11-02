Anne Mae Luman



11/15/1922 - 10/28/2020



Anne died surrounded by the love of her family in Point of Rocks, MD. She was a Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, which we are all so very grateful for. She lived in the house that she dearly loved until the end of her life.



She was the wife of the late Estil H Luman, Retired Air Force for which she traveled the world until he retired and started working at East Coast Relay Station, War Control at Fort Detrick MD.



She was preceded in death by her two Son's David B Luman and Robert B Luman and Grandson Raymond G Sauer, JR



Surviving is her two Daughters, Rebecca Anne Shores and Janice S. Sauer and husband Raymond G. Sauer, also survived by beloved grandchildren, Michelle Peters and husband, Andrew, Aubrey E. Shores, III, Nacole Bogden, Patrick B. Sauer and wife Michele, twelve great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.







Funeral Service will be held at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home in Harpers Ferry WV at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 6th. Graveside services will follow immediately after at St Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Point of Rocks, MD.



