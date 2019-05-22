Anne Marie Radko, 88, of Frederick, died at home on Monday May 20, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the beloved mother of Patricia White, Joseph Radko, Jr (Gemma), Joanne Borden (Randall) and John Radko (Belinda). She is also survived by her pride and joy, her five grandchildren, Diana Bane, Nathan, James, and Amanda Radko, and Matthew Borden, by her sister Norma Yeager and brother Robert Roche, and by many beloved friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marianne Radko, her brothers, John F. Roche, Jr., and Paul Roche, and her former husband Joseph Radko.



Anne was born in Scranton, PA, to John F. Roche, Sr and Bernadette Roche. After graduating from Marywood Seminary School in 1947, she entered nursing school at Scranton State Hospital, beginning a career that would last into her seventies. She loved life and loved being a nurse, especially caring for children. She supported many activities to enable children with disabilities, from leading Girl Scout troops to volunteering at Muscular Dystrophy Association summer camps. She was a docent at Riversdale House Museum in Riverdale, MD, sang in the Prince George's Choral Society, and was a member of the Kiwanis of Prince Georges County, and formed and led for many years the Aktion Club at James E. Duckworth Special Center in Beltsville.



She was a member of St. Gregory of Nyssa Byzantine Catholic Church in Beltsville, Maryland, where she lived for almost 50 years before moving to Frederick. In Frederick, she attended St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church.



The family will receive friends at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm, and on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Gregory of Nyssa, 12420 Old Gunpowder Spur Road, Beltsville, MD, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10 am. Interment will follow immediately after at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.



Anne was lovingly cared for by Hospice of Frederick County in her final months, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 (www.hospiceoffrederick.org).



