Anne Merricks Tolley, 92, of Monrovia, MD was called home to the Lord on May 13th, 2020. Mrs. Tolley was at Lorien Assisted Living when she passed.
Anne was the widow of the late Leonard E. Tolley.
Mrs. Tolley left behind her children Thomas Roscoe and Deborah Kay, and their spouses Barbara and Paul. Anne adored her four grandchildren Keely, Katherine, Scott, and Suzanne; and three great grandsons Jude, Julian, and Jack.
Born in Callands, VA on December 4th, 1927 to Madie Love and Thomas Merricks,
She had seven siblings; James, Mary, Ruby, Fred, Louise, Harry, and Virginia Gay, who died as an infant. Anne was active in church activities and was baptized in a service by immersion. After graduating from Callands High School, Anne continued her education at Radford College in Virginia. It was during her college days at a dance she met the charismatic love of her life, Leonard Tolley. The two were married on Len's 24th birthday, December 26th 1949.
In 1956, Anne and Len moved to Damascus, MD with Thomas, their first born. It was in Damascus on Woodfield Road Deborah Kay was born.
Mrs. Tolley began teaching first grade at Damascus Elementary and then continued to teach fifth grade. She was loved by all of her students. During this time, Anne received a M.S. degree from the University of Maryland. Mrs. Tolley's life was filled with many civic activities including being a P.E.O. member, 50 years in the D.A.R (Pleasant Plains Chapter), Damascus Travel Club, Key Person for the Board of Child Care, Garden Club, and annual participant in the Damascus Community Fair, where her arrangements brought her many grand prizes. Anne's two greatest loves were her family and gardening.
Anne was recently cared for by a very special individual, Saline, with love and kindness for the past 12 years.
Mrs. Anne Tolley now rests free from all of her labors and is in heaven with her loved ones.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be no public viewing. Private Graveside services and interment will be held Friday May 22 at Damascus Methodist Cemetery.
The Tolley family is planning a virtual memorial after the burial using the video technology Zoom. If interested, email thomasrtolley@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in playing her favorite hymns such as the Old Rugged Cross and I Come to the Garden please feel free to do so during the Zoom memorial.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Anne was the widow of the late Leonard E. Tolley.
Mrs. Tolley left behind her children Thomas Roscoe and Deborah Kay, and their spouses Barbara and Paul. Anne adored her four grandchildren Keely, Katherine, Scott, and Suzanne; and three great grandsons Jude, Julian, and Jack.
Born in Callands, VA on December 4th, 1927 to Madie Love and Thomas Merricks,
She had seven siblings; James, Mary, Ruby, Fred, Louise, Harry, and Virginia Gay, who died as an infant. Anne was active in church activities and was baptized in a service by immersion. After graduating from Callands High School, Anne continued her education at Radford College in Virginia. It was during her college days at a dance she met the charismatic love of her life, Leonard Tolley. The two were married on Len's 24th birthday, December 26th 1949.
In 1956, Anne and Len moved to Damascus, MD with Thomas, their first born. It was in Damascus on Woodfield Road Deborah Kay was born.
Mrs. Tolley began teaching first grade at Damascus Elementary and then continued to teach fifth grade. She was loved by all of her students. During this time, Anne received a M.S. degree from the University of Maryland. Mrs. Tolley's life was filled with many civic activities including being a P.E.O. member, 50 years in the D.A.R (Pleasant Plains Chapter), Damascus Travel Club, Key Person for the Board of Child Care, Garden Club, and annual participant in the Damascus Community Fair, where her arrangements brought her many grand prizes. Anne's two greatest loves were her family and gardening.
Anne was recently cared for by a very special individual, Saline, with love and kindness for the past 12 years.
Mrs. Anne Tolley now rests free from all of her labors and is in heaven with her loved ones.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be no public viewing. Private Graveside services and interment will be held Friday May 22 at Damascus Methodist Cemetery.
The Tolley family is planning a virtual memorial after the burial using the video technology Zoom. If interested, email thomasrtolley@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in playing her favorite hymns such as the Old Rugged Cross and I Come to the Garden please feel free to do so during the Zoom memorial.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020.