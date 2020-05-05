Mrs. Anne E. Naff, 88, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2020, at her home, She was the devoted wife of the late John C. Naff, Sr., who predeceased her in 2003. They were married for 52 years.
Born March 7, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter, and youngest child of the late John Frederick and Ruth Coblentz Batzler. She is the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Western High School in 1949.
Anne devoted her life to her home and family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother , sister, and aunt. She was also her family's cook, housekeeper, nurse, teacher, chauffer, and so many other titles that come with motherhood. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and did them daily, in ink. She loved her country and generously supported our troops and veterans, most especially through the DAV.
Surviving are four children, John Naff and wife, Susan Raymer, of Rosita, CO, Susan Wickless and husband, Frank, of Middletown, Barbara Kuvshinoff and husband Boris of Buffalo, NY and Carolyn Johnson and husband Mike, of Powder Springs, GA.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kathryn Rohr and husband Tom, of Ashburn, VA, Amy Meyer and husband Chris, of Frederick, Christina Selph and husband Tory, of Gainesville, FL, Alexander Kuvshinoff, of New York, NY, Andrew Johnson, of Powder Springs, GA, and Tony Wickless, of Frederick.
Anne was the loving great-grandmother (G-Nanny), to Ian Thomas Rohr, Nolan J. Pearl, and Baby Meyer, due to arrive in September.
She is also survived by her brother-in law, Arthur Naff, of Felton, PA. Anne will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews and her feline companion, Twitch.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, John F. Batzler, Rev. L. Richard Batzler, Lloyd C. Batzler and one sister, Ruth M. Naff.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County, for their care and kindness shown to Anne during her illness. Special thanks to Jamie and Melissa for their devotion and gentle care of Anne.
In consideration of the restrictions mandated during this national crisis, there will be a private burial service with immediate family only on Thursday, May 7th at Christ Reformed UCC Cemetery. The Rev. Michelle Beadle will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Stauffers Funeral Home at a later date.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution in Anne's name may do so to the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Anne%20Naff" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301 or to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020.