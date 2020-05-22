Anne Remsburg-Fogle, age 77, of Keymar, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born December 1, 1942 in Bakersville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ruby Ledford Johnson. She was the wife of Arthur Fogle of Walkersville, who predeceased her in 2002.
Mrs. Remsburg-Fogle was formerly employed as a Geriatric Nursing Assistant and later as a Med Tech with Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick retiring in 2002 and then continued part-time with Somerford of Frederick. She was also a licensed beautician, working in Frederick. She was a member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, Woodsboro.
She enjoyed hand-making crafts and spending time with her family, especially at cookouts and family gatherings.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pennie and Steve Weller of Keymar; stepchildren, Pam, Mark and Sherry of Fort Collins, CO; grandson, Steven Jay Weller and wife Heather of Woodsboro; and great-grandchildren, Addison McElfresh and Joshua Weller.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Megan Weller in 2003.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Wednesday, May 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., adhering to the restrictions of 10 in attendance at any one time.
Graveside services will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday with only social distancing restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patty Pollatos Fund, c/o Debbie Williams, 11102 Eagletrace Dr., New Market, MD 21774.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Born December 1, 1942 in Bakersville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ruby Ledford Johnson. She was the wife of Arthur Fogle of Walkersville, who predeceased her in 2002.
Mrs. Remsburg-Fogle was formerly employed as a Geriatric Nursing Assistant and later as a Med Tech with Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick retiring in 2002 and then continued part-time with Somerford of Frederick. She was also a licensed beautician, working in Frederick. She was a member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, Woodsboro.
She enjoyed hand-making crafts and spending time with her family, especially at cookouts and family gatherings.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pennie and Steve Weller of Keymar; stepchildren, Pam, Mark and Sherry of Fort Collins, CO; grandson, Steven Jay Weller and wife Heather of Woodsboro; and great-grandchildren, Addison McElfresh and Joshua Weller.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Megan Weller in 2003.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Wednesday, May 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., adhering to the restrictions of 10 in attendance at any one time.
Graveside services will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday with only social distancing restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patty Pollatos Fund, c/o Debbie Williams, 11102 Eagletrace Dr., New Market, MD 21774.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on May 22, 2020.