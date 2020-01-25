|
AnneMarie (Mia) Bozormenyi passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 22, 2020. She was born in Nyuen, the Sudetanland, Czechoslovakia on March 9, 1932. She immigrated to the United States in 1955, married her one true love Laszlo Boszormenyi, and proudly became a U.S. citizen.
She was an avid gardener, seamstress, and homemaker. She loved her family, and was happiest and at her best when she was tending to them. She was a manager at Montgomery Village Dry Cleaners, owned her own daycare business, did estimating for several cabinet shops, and was the owner and operator of Gaithersburg Deli. She also volunteered at and was a member of Gaithersburg Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by siblings, Karli Hafenrichter of Cologne, Germany, Steven J. Boszormenyi of PA, Margaret F. Hill of DE, Anne M. McMahon of Adamstown, Susanna T. Debnam of Mt.Airy; Three granddaughters, Ellen M. Boszormenyi of Worchester MA, Lindsey T. McMahon of Adamstown, and Julianna F. Debnam of PA; Three great-grandsons, Steven Robert, Declan Barrett, And Avery James Dunham of Worchester, MA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Laszlo Boszormenyi; and her son, Laszlo Charles Boszormenyi.
