Annette Brown
Annette Brown, age 76, passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home in Frederick, Maryland.

Born, December 31, 1943, in Faison, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Bertis and Annie Murphy Brown.

Annette was a graduate of North Duplin High School in Faison, North Carolina, class of (1962). She worked for many years for Nationwide Insurance as a developer of microfilm. After leaving Nationwide, she worked in North Myrtle Beach, being a co-owner of a record store. She had a passion for music, dancing and a tremendous drive to enjoy each moment in life. She moved to Frederick, Maryland in 1988, where she worked in restaurants before joining the teams at Hecht's then Macy's which gave her another passion, clothes! Annette had enough clothes to open her own shop and was always dressed beautifully!

Annette's favorite place to be was North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she enjoyed listening to beach music and shag dancing with her friends and family.

Annette was preceded in death by her Father, Bertis Jackson Brown, Mother, Annie Murphy Tyndall Brown and Brother, Terry Brown.

Annette is survived by her three sons, Edward James Brown of Seven Springs, North Carolina, Robert Micheal Jordan, Jr of Frederick, Maryland and John Lee Alltop of Cascade, Maryland. In addition to her children, Annette is survived by nine grandchildren, Christopher Brown, Emily Brown, Jeffrey Ray, Britany Jordan, Seth Jordan, Evelyn Rupert, Abigail Alltop, Jordan Alltop, Joshua Alltop and nine great grandchildren along with numerous cousins and extended family.

There will be a private viewing on Tuesday from 4:30-6:00pm for family only, followed by a public viewing from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Stauffer Funeral Home located at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702. A graveside service and internment will be held at a later date in Faison, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation at http://www.kidney.org/donations, or the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer/charitable-giving/types.html.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
