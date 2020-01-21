|
|
Annette Beverly Preston (Bev), 63, of Boonsboro MD went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1957, the daughter of Floyd and Delores McKinney. Bev was married to Cecil O. Preston in 1992, they were married for 27 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughter Rachel Kline and husband Victor of Smithsburg; son Robert Brodbent of Boonsboro; two step-sons, Robert Preston of Newcreek and Roger Preston and wife Elsa of Keyser; sister Anna Stone and husband Ronald of Alabama; sister Anna Watson and husband Danny of Tennessee; brother Johnny McKinney of Ohio; and grandchildren Jasmyne, Tyler, Roger, Dakota, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by father Floyd McKinney, brother Edward McKinney and wife Dorothy, and brother Denny McKinney and wife Jeanie.
Visitation will be held at 2-3pm Friday, January 24 2020, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick MD, where a service will follow at 3pm, with Rev. Ed Wade officiating. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020