Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Annette T. Eisaman

Annette T. Eisaman Obituary
Annette Taylor Eisaman, age 78, of Union Bridge, died suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born August 20, 1941 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Taylor and June Hoyt Taylor.

Mrs. Eisaman worked for for a total of 39 years with Bell Atlantic which later became Verizon. She enjoyed history, word games and donating to charities. She especially loved her cats.

She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren, Sean, Seth and Lindsey; also survived by a son, Carter Chilson Jr.; former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Freeze; and sister, Marcie.

She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister.

The family will welcome friends from 4 - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St. #200, Frederick, MD 21701.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Dec. 1, 2019
