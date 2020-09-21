1/1
Annie A. Brown
Annie Agnes Keeney Brown of Frederick, MD went to be with Our Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020. Annie passed away after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

Born on October 12, 1929 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Charles Elder and Agnes Annie (Winpigler) Keeney. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1947. She married John C. Brown, Sr. on September 6, 1947. In the home they built together on Plantation Road outside Frederick, they raised four children: Diane, Brenda, John Jr., and Mark. John and Annie were married 58 years at the time of John's death on August 30, 2005. Following her husband's death, Annie moved to Spring Ridge Senior Apartments and then to Montevue Assisted Living.

For her family, Annie is best remembered in her kitchen. She was happiest when making sure her family was well-tended to and well-fed. She could effortlessly pull a meal together while her family chatted with one another in her small kitchen. Some of Annie's expertise in the kitchen was learned at Mealey's Restaurant in New Market where she was a waitress for many years. Even years and years after working at Mealey's, Annie often had fond and sometimes funny stories about working in the restaurant. In addition to being a homemaker and waitress, Annie was a teller at Maryland National Bank in Monocacy Village, retiring in 1989.

Annie also enjoyed traveling. With her husband, she traveled around the U.S. on bus trips and organized tours. They also traveled frequently to Maryland's Eastern Shore and to Florida.

She was a believer in Jesus Christ and a faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Diane Sweeney, Brenda Woodworth (husband George) and Mark Brown (wife Tammy). She is predeceased by her son, John C. Brown, Jr., and son-in-law, James Sweeney.

Known as Memaw to her precious grandchildren: Amiee Freeman, Nathan Woodworth (Gail), Beth Carr, Travis Brown (Casey), Jerritt Brown, Ashley Maat (Doug), and Danielle Aird (Bill); and her 10 great-grandchildren; Madeleine, Ethan, and Sabina Freeman; and Sevryn, Devyn, and Elsie Carr; and Derocco, Austin, Anthony, and Annika Maat.

She was the last of her immediate family. Her brothers and sisters were: Charles (Bud) Keeney, Pauline (Pumpkin) Stillions, Alice (Peggy) Clark, Daisy Cole, James (Jimmy) Keeney, and William (Bill) Keeney. Annie is lovingly remembered as Aunt Nannie to a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market Street Frederick. Family and friends are invited.

We will have a Celebration of Annie's life at a later date when we can join together and share memories safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Carmel UMC Building Fund, 9411 Baltimore Road, Frederick, MD 21701.

(www.hopemtcarmel.org)

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
