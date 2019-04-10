Annie V. Herndon, age 98, of Sharpsburg, Maryland went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Fahrney- Keedy Senior Living Community in Boonsboro, Maryland. Born January 31, 1921 at Boyds, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Robertson Grimes. Her husband Richard L. Herndon preceded her in in death in 1999.



She was a member of Upper Seneca Baptist Church, Cedar Grove, Maryland. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening sewing, crocheting and spending time with family and friends.



Surviving her are two children: Thomas Herndon and wife Shirley of Millsboro, Delaware and Gaela Reese and husband Garry of Sharpsburg, Maryland Two brothers: Steve Grimes (Judy) and Walter Grimes; two sisters Eleanor Roelkey (Robert), and Kitty Reid; two grandchildren Richard L. Herndon II, (Melinda) and Melissa A. Hawse (David), and three great grandchildren Joshua, Allison and Shyla Herndon. She was preceded in death by brothers Samuel Grimes, John Grimes, Ernst Grimes, Jr., and James Grimes, and sisters Janice Parks, Francis



Faucette and Rose Marie Grimes.



Friends may call at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872, Friday, April 12, from 2:00 p.m. until A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 p.m.



Inurnment will be private



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Upper Seneca Baptist Church, 23401 Davis Mill Road, Germantown, Maryland 20876.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019