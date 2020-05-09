Annis Virginia Moran, 92, of Frederick, MD, passed from this life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, MD. She was the wife of the late George Moran to whom she was married to for 72 years.
Born on June 8, 1927, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Clara Belle Hayslett Mason.
Annis lived most of her life in the Washington, DC area. She worked for the federal government for many years, raising her family in Japan, Panama, Okinawa and Rockville, Maryland. Annis enjoyed traveling and trips to the beach. She was a member of the Peace in Christ Lutheran Church in Walkersville, Maryland.
She is survived by two daughters: Sharyn Krauch and husband Frank, Deborah Rogers and husband Bill and a son, Gary Moran and wife Jan; 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Annis's life will take place at a later date. A private interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 9 to May 11, 2020.