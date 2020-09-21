It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Lee Ferguson (affectionately known as Anth), 33 years old of Frederick, MD, announces his passing. Anthony was taken by his Guardian Angel on Sept. 16, 2020, to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Born in Frederick, MD on Dec. 19, 1986 to Annette Bowie and Tyrone A. Ferguson, Sr., Anthony attended Frederick High School. He was a fun loving, outgoing, considerate, selfless person, who would give you the shirt off his back or his last cigarette - maybe (lol). Anthony was employed by several different companies throughout his short life.
Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his: four children, Anthony, Jamyah, Javion, and Lei'asiah; father, Tyrone A. Ferguson (Gloria), to whom he was a beloved son and who he often called to confide in or just kick the breeze with; siblings, Tyrone (Denise), Michelle (Wayne), TJ (Melissa), Iris, Wayne, and Desi; maternal grandmother, Lucille Bowie; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Anthony's funeral services are entrusted to Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, ?110 W. South Street, Frederick, MD.? The family will receive friends ?on Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 from 9? to 11 a.m. with the funeral service ?beginning at 11:00?. Officiating will be Pastor Rex Bowens.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service is by invitation only but can be viewed online at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com