Anthony Marick

Anthony George Marick, 43, of Mt Airy, MD was called home suddenly on July 16, 2020. Born February 4, 1977 in Wiesbaden Germany. He was the son of Anthony F. Marick and Waltraud (Dieges) Marick. Husband of 22 years to Debra Ann Marick and father to Anthony Micheal "Mikey", Aden Joseph, Addison Elizabeth and Christian George, all of Mt. Airy, whom he loved more than life itself.
He was a veteran of the U. S Army, where he served five years as a heavy vehicle mechanic. After his service he was employed as a heavy truck driver. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. You could find him fishing on the water with family and friends. He loved playing practical jokes and pranks.
Surviving are siblings, Rolf Winter and family of Hanover, PA, Regina (Winter) Ehrbarth and Son of Worms Germany, Dieter Marick of Mt. Airy and Frank Trammell of Frederick. Uncles Michael Marick and John Marick, aunts Charlotte Abell, Mary O'Brien, Gina Miller and Erika Lipp.
Tony was predeceased by his brother Peter Winter and Uncle Joseph Marick.
Family will receive friends from 7-9 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd. in Mt. Airy, MD, where there will be a catholic service with Father Michael J. Ruane officiating.
Following cremation, the family will receive the ashes privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tony's name to The Ronald McDonald House.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.