Anthony Rayburn "Tony" Newman passed into Eternal Rest on May 18th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with health issues. Tony is the son of Mary Margaret Newman (nee Rathvon) and Charles Rayburn Newman, and was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital on January 12th, 2000.



Tony's early childhood was in Frederick County MD where he was a student at Thurmont Elementary School. In 2011, Tony transferred to The Benedictine School in Ridgely MD. Benedictine has provided Tony with a home away from home in the education, residential, and vocational programming it has provided. Their core values come from the Order of St. Benedict and include Compassionate Caring, Dignity of Work, and Hospitality. All of these have been a special part of Tony's final days.



Anthony R. Newman is survived by his Mother, his Father, and a wide family of natural and social Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. In his final days, Tony looked forward to meeting God, and being with his Grandparents, his Aunt Becky Rathvon, and his cousin Marian Dowling.



Tony's body was donated to medical research in hopes that discoveries made will lead to advancing the treatment and lives of others within the Autism Spectrum or with Juvenile Cancer. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations marked in Tony's honor be made to "The Benedictine School", 14299 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, Maryland 21660. These memorial gifts will help purchase needed supplies for the school nurse's station.



A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Thurmont, Maryland towards the end of summer after the pandemic has settled.



