Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Andrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Wayne Andrew


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Wayne Andrew Obituary
Anthony Wayne Andrew, 68, of Emmitsburg, Maryland died peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 29, 1951 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Iris P. (Fogle) Andrew of Emmitsburg and the late Richard E. Andrew. He was the husband of Lashenia "Shena" (Conley) Andrew.

Wayne owned and operated Andrew's Automotive in Emmitsburg for many years, and for the past 30 years Andrew and Sons Excavating Company. He was a member of the Emmitsburg VFW, Sons of the American Legion, and the Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing softball in his younger years, and even had his own softball team "Andrew's Animals".

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are sons, Blaine Andrew and wife Melissa of Fairfield, Jamie "Bub" Andrew and wife Paula of Emmitsburg, and Sean "Scuff" Andrew of Emmitsburg; step-daughters, Lacie Wheeler and husband Tim of Lafayette, IN, and Kayla Meeks of Rensselaer, IN; granddaughters, Kirstyn, Koryne, Sarah, Haleigh, and Morgan; step-granddaughters, Savanna, Kaydence, and Teagan; former spouse, Donna Wolfe of Walkersville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Allen Andrew, and by his precious dog "Rufus".

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A private graveside service will be held at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmitsburg Dog Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -