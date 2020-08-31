Tony Nichols 59, of Woodbine, died on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital with his wife Laura by his side.



Born February 19, 1961 he was the son of Wayne M. Nichols and the late Virginia L. Nichols.



Tony graduated from Damascus High School in 1979. Tony was the owner of his family's business, Nichols and Sons Builders. His biggest joy in life was being a Dad to his two sons Wayne and Clay. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch with his dad listening to country music. Tony loved spending time hunting and fishing with his brothers. Tony always had a smile on his face and his blue eyes would light up any room.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years Laura, his son's Wayne and Clay Nichols of Woodbine, two brothers, Brett (Karen) of Frederick, and Chris (Bonnie) of Mt Airy; two nieces Cori and Rachel Nichols and one nephew Matt Nichols; his cousin Timmy Nichols of Frederick, who he thought of as a brother; well as numerous cousins; and Laura's family.



Laura, Wayne, and Clay would like to give a special Thank You to Brett and Chris for their support during this difficult time.



A picnic to Celebrate Tony's life will be held on Saturday, September 5th at 1:00 pm at his brother Chris' house at 4256 Rolling Knolls Court, Mt Airy. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm with Greg Nichols officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store