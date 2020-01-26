|
Antoinette Marie "Toni" Granito, 99, of Woodbine, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence.
Born on November 3, 1920, in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Pasquala and Vincenza Viglione Granito.
Toni came to the United States at 3 months old and became an American Citizen in 1949. She was a 1938 graduate of Western High School in Baltimore. Toni had a fulfilling career as secretary to the Vice-President of Mercantile Safe and Trust Bank. She enjoyed traveling, reading, writing poetry, knitting, crocheting, sewing and bowling. Her retirement years were spent living with her niece Gail Schwarz and husband Joe in Western Howard County. Toni helped raise Gail's children: Kristina, Joe and David.
Surviving in addition to numerous nieces and nephews are siblings: Yolanda Juzelenos and MaFalda LeFors, as well as the late Spenaza Granito, Eleanor Dodd, Erminia Williams, Gabriel Granito, Rosalie Stallman and Marie Piazza.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 25, at St. Michael's Catholic Church at Poplar Springs in Mt. Airy, MD with Father Michael Ruane serving as Celebrant. Interment was in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Arrangements by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020