Arlene Marie Skeen (nee Myers) 55, of Myersville, MD., lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 5, 2020. Arlene was born on October 23, 1964, in Passaic, NJ, to Patrick A. Myers and Doris E. Ciezenski. She was a proud graduate of North Warren Central School in Chestertown, NY in June, 1984. The North Country Remained a place that was very close to Arlene and she had many wonderful friends there. She married her husband, Brian, on December 19, 2002. They were together for 23 years For the past 20 years she resided in Myersville, MD with her husband and numerous fur babies. Arlene was a 10 year employee of McDonald's in Myersville and her co-workers, as well as her regular morning 'coffee group', became like family to her. Arlene was a very special woman with a pure gentleness of heart. She enjoyed going to concerts, doing crossword puzzles, playing word games, watching re-runs of her favorite TV show "Little House on the Prairie" and she had a special place in her heart for the singer, Jon Bon Jovi. She took pride in her home and was well organized. Arlene was pre-deceased by her sister, Kathleen Ann Myers, her paternal and maternal grandparents, her Godmother/aunt Ellen Ciezenski, and many other great aunts, great uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Brian. Her father, Patrick A. Myers (Barbara) of Florida; her mother, Doris E. Ciezenski of Queensbury, NY; a brother Joseph P. Myers (Lisa) of Webster, Florida; brother-in-law, Brock A. Skeen of Myersville, Md.; and a nephew, Alexander P. Myers of Florida. She is also survived by many cousins and close friends, and also by her church family of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren in Myersville. Arlene's family would like to express their appreciation to all who were involved in any way with her care. Whether it be a ride to an appointment, bringing a home made dinner, or just stopping by to visit. You all made a difference in her life and for the rest of her family. We would also like to thank all the health care workers who so lovingly cared for her with dignity and grace. A special thank you to the staff of The Doey's House of Hagerstown, MD. There will be no formal services. Arlene's cremains will be interred at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed in Arlene's memory at your Local Animal Shelter.



