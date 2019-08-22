|
|
They have traveled no farther from us than to God and God is always as near as a prayer.
Mrs. Arletta Ann Gilbert, 72, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 to join here heavenly family. She was the high school sweetheart and loving wife of 55 years to Dorsey B. "Bunk" Gilbert III. Born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on October 11, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Ronald R. and Wilma Jean Riggs Wolfe.
She ran the family businesses, Gilbert's Auto Repair and Sunshine Properties, until she retired. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sudoku, and traveling. Her greatest love was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and was affectionately known as Gammy.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are her two sons, Dorsey B. Gilbert IV and wife Kim, of Middletown and Bryan D. Gilbert and girlfriend, Karen, of Frederick; sister, Connie L. Eichelberger and husband Whitey, of Middletown; two brothers, Rickie C. Wolfe and wife Jan, of Brussels, WI and Jimmy V. Wolfe and wife Kim, of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Austin J. Gilbert and Chloe J. Gilbert; several nieces and nephews; and aunts, Betty Burkett and Alma Moore. She will also be remembered by her very best friend, Linda Delphey.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff in 4B at Frederick Memorial Hospital, and the entire staff at Homewood at Crumland Farms.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019