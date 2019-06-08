Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
Arlo Butler Obituary
Arlo Wayne Butler, 94, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on June 6, 2019 at Montevue Assisted Living Facility in Frederick. He was the beloved husband of Helen Iline Butler.

Born on July 27, 1924 in Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of the late Logan Harper and Elizabeth (Walter) Butler. Alro was a member of the Eagles club in St. Augustine, FL, the Amvets Post #7 in Thurmont and the American Legion Post 168.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Peggy Forler, Sue Ellen Douglas, Sally Beyer, Thomas Butler; step children, Elizabeth Kerns-Daniels, Clarence Norris II, James Norris and John Alligod; 26 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Judy O'Risky, and his siblings Gerald Ziegler, Robert Butler, Junior Ziegler and Jim Butler.

The family will receive friends from 6-7pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland. A Celebration of his life will begin at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AMVETS #7, 26 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, MD 21788

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 8 to June 10, 2019
