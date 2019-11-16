Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Crouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Crouse


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Crouse Obituary
Arthur Brice Crouse, 79, of Lewistown, MD, was called to his heavenly home, November 15, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband and best friend to his wife, Donna. Born January 12, 1940 in Jefferson, MD, he was the son of the late Lewis and Maude Crouse.

Art retired from the city of Frederick Water Department. He was a simple man with simple wants. He especially enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family.

Art was a member of Trinity UCC in Thurmont, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Dolores Young of Feagaville, MD, children Debbie, Jeanie, Lori, Darin, Brandon and his significant other, Ashley, Jared and his wife, Laine, and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers Raymond, William, Robert, Earl, John, and sisters Margaret, Pauline, Mary, Madelon, and Helen.

The family will receive friends at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick MD at 11am on Tuesday November 19th, where a service will begin at noon with Pastor Sean Delawder officiating. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -