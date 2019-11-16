|
Arthur Brice Crouse, 79, of Lewistown, MD, was called to his heavenly home, November 15, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband and best friend to his wife, Donna. Born January 12, 1940 in Jefferson, MD, he was the son of the late Lewis and Maude Crouse.
Art retired from the city of Frederick Water Department. He was a simple man with simple wants. He especially enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family.
Art was a member of Trinity UCC in Thurmont, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Dolores Young of Feagaville, MD, children Debbie, Jeanie, Lori, Darin, Brandon and his significant other, Ashley, Jared and his wife, Laine, and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers Raymond, William, Robert, Earl, John, and sisters Margaret, Pauline, Mary, Madelon, and Helen.
The family will receive friends at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick MD at 11am on Tuesday November 19th, where a service will begin at noon with Pastor Sean Delawder officiating. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019