1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Arthur Earl Read, Jr., 91, of Frederick, Maryland, and Naples, Florida, died in Naples on Thursday March 14th after a long illness. He was with his wife of 68 years, Virginia Steeves Read and his family.



Born August 20,1927 to Arthur Earl Sr. and Alyce MacRae, Arthur lived the quintessential American dream. A child of the Great Depression, he grew up to study business on the GI Bill at Babson College, where he met his bride, Ginny, who studied at neighboring Wellesley College. Shortly after his graduation, they started a family: Susan (Sweeney), David, Alyce (Denton), Elizabeth and Arthur were all born in Andover, Massachusetts.



In 1964 Arthur accepted a position as President of Everedy Company, a pots and pans manufacturer in Frederick. This move brought the Reads to the town they made their home. He went on to become President and later owner and CEO of Standard Building Systems, in Point of Rocks MD (now Canam Steel). Arthur was very involved in the community. He worked with Hood College serving on their board of Directors and was a founder and President of the Francis Scott Key Bank (now part of Bank of America.) He was a member of the Young Presidents Organization. He and Ginny formed treasured friendships in Frederick that lasted the rest of his life.



Arthur retained his ties to Massachusetts, returning to spend each summer in Provincetown where he owned a home. Sailing and fishing on Cape Cod and spending time with beloved extended family and life-long neighbors were his touchstones. Picnics in the Cove, horseshoes on the beach, backyard barbecues and neighborhood cocktail parties characterized those days. Arthur's much-loved younger sister Shirley Hatch and her children, Clint, Susan, Jim and Tracy, were fixtures at Christmas and the 4th of July. Later, taking his grandchildren-Caitlin, Lucy, Sarah, Jaimie, and Scott-lobstering in the Sloe Gin was a favorite pastime. "Lobstah, lobstah, lobstah!"



In the mid 1980's, when Arthur was 57, he sold his business. He would be the first Read male to live past 60 and wanted to enjoy his final years. (Twenty years later his children found this funny, 30 years later they found it hilarious...) Newly retired, he and Virginia sailed the Absaroke to the Bahamas where they lived aboard the 42' Ketch during the winters and then sailed her back to Provincetown each Summer. Their trips up and down the inter-coastal waterway provided many wonderful memories and adventures both alone and joined by friends and family. After a few years they (Ginny) decided that a condo would be good, too. As many of their Frederick friends spent time in Naples, they joined them and bought a home there (one with a boat slip.)



Arthur was handsome, intelligent, funny and kind. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Many share stories of his generosity and humor. His love of family and loyalty to those he loved was endless.



Arthur was predeceased by his youngest son Arthur III and his sister, Shirley.



Arrangements are not complete but Arthur's ashes will be buried in Provincetown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.