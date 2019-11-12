Home

Arthur Hahn Jr.


1925 - 2019
Arthur Hahn Jr. Obituary
Arthur Charles Hahn, Jr., 94, of Frederick, MD, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Martinsburg, WV.

Born August 30, 1925 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur Charles Hahn, Sr. and Betsy Anne (Smith) Hahn.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy A. (Carpenter) Hahn in 1976.

He was a veteran of WWII serving in the United States Navy.

He retired form M.P. Moller Pipe Organ Company of Hagerstown, MD.

He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by daughter, Linda Grove (Donald), sons, Rodney Hahn (Becky), Timothy Hahn (Tracy), Jesse Hahn (Debra) and Mark Hahn, grandchildren, Shiloh, Jolene, Joshua, Beau, Jessica, Jennette, Jennifer and Ian and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Arthur Hahn, Jr. to the Veteran Affairs Medical Center at 510 Butler Ave. Hagerstown, MD, 25401.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
