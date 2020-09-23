1/1
Arthur Thomas Leatherman
Arthur T. Leatherman, 94, of Ellerton, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center of Hagerstown, MD.

Born November 22, 1925 in Ellerton, MD, he was the son of the late Elmer and Carrie (Brandenburg) Leatherman.

Arthur was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline G. (Grossnickle) Leatherman, who passed away January 12, 1993.

As a boy, he attended Myersville Grammar School and worked on his family farm.

After his schooling, Arthur joined the Army, and served for four years in the 82nd Airborne. During his service, he participated in the Occupation of Germany during WWII.

Arthur spent his entire career working for Foltz Manufacturing of Hagerstown, MD, as a machinist and traveling salesman.

He was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren of Myersville, MD, and was past president and treasurer of the Wolfsville Ruritan Club. Also, a hobby farmer raising black angus cattle, a skilled woodworker, local historian, and an all-around jack of all trades.

Arthur will be remembered fondly for his quick whit, sense of humor, storytelling, and mischievous grin.

He is survived by sons, Harold E. Leatherman and Gene A. Leatherman (Candice); brothers, Ernest Leatherman and Elwood Leatherman (Gladys); sister, Grace Moser; grandchildren, Jason Leatherman (Brittney) and Kristy Hutzell (Tim); great-grandchildren, Lucas Hutzell and Olivia Leatherman; many nieces and nephews; and his loving canine companion Toby.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Mehrle Leatherman, Gaither Leatherman and Franklin Leatherman; sisters, Annabelle Martin, Mildred Blickenstaff and Florence Doyle; and daughter-in-law, Joycelee Leatherman.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville, MD, with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6-8pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Arthur Leatherman to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
