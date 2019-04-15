Arthur Webster Gosnell, Jr., age 98, of Mt. Airy, MD., died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Carroll Hospice, Inc.-Dove House in Westminster, MD.



He was born January 27, 1921 in Mt. Olive, Maryland the son of the late Arthur Webster Gosnell, Sr., and the late Dora Holland Gosnell (nee Glennan).



He was the husband of the late LaRue B. Gosnell (nee Brown) of 61 years.



He was a farmer and was the Owner of the Tri-County Cleaners; Member of Calvary U.M. Church in Mt. Airy and the Mt. Airy Lions Club.



Surviving are a son Michael Gosnell (Elaine) of Cockeysville and a daughter Judy Southworth of Westminster and four granddaughters Jennifer and Christina Gosnell and Lindsay Clingan (Thomas) and Tara Baer (Brett); great grand-daughters Paige Gosnell and Vivian Baer.



Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield (beside South Carroll High School)., with Rev. Bill Maisch of Calvary U.M. Church in Mt. Airy officiating. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM; with a Mt. Airy Lions Club Memorial Service at 7:30 PM.



Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD.



Memorial Contributions can be made to , and or Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



