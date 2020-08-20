Arva Louise Hutzell, 80, Hedgesville, WV died Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Eastern Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV. She was the wife of the late Raymond Hutzell.
Born in Frederick Co., July 1, 1940 she was a daughter of the late Christian O. and Virgie Naomi Lamm Brashears.
She was a retired employee at Ft. Detrick.
She is survived by two children Randy Hutzell and friend Joyce Smith of Hedgesville, VA and Judy Butts of Middletown; three grandchildren Brian Hutzell, Matthew Hutzell, Brandon Butts, one brother Jim Brashears Braddock Hgts and three sisters Hazel Masser of Funkstown, Shirley Miller of Braddock Hgts., Darlene Green of Wolfsville.
Friends may call from 9 AM until 11 AM on Monday August 24 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon in the Jefferson United Methodist Cemetery.
Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
