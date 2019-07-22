Services Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301) 663-1690 Resources More Obituaries for Asa Blackburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Asa Blackburn

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Asa Oliver "Pete" Blackburn passed away July 21st early in the morning. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Born in Toronto Ohio, he joined the US Army as a teenager during WWII. He served in occupied Berlin where he met his wife Gina. He participated in the Berlin Airlift and he also served in the Korean War where he was an advisor to the Republic of Korea Army. Due to a shortage of officers, took temporary command of a rifle company on the front line. He served around the world in such places Japan, Germany and the United States as a Signal Corps officer. His was a member of several prestigious units such as the 1st Calvary, 10th Mountain Division, and in the formation of the 11th Air Assault. After a 22 year career, he retired as a Major in the US Army.



Pete began his second career with American Airlines as part of their original communications engineering team. He lead efforts to expand the airline to the Caribbean and Mexico. He was an industry expert in the development of the new technologies in airline reservation systems. He served on key industry boards in Europe and America. He retired from American Airlines after 20 years.



Born on the kitchen table on the family farm on the 24th of July. The Doctor who may have been tipsy, did not record the date. When entering the service not knowing his actual birth date, he picked the birth date of August 02. A man of the highest integrity Pete was known to always be helpful, kind and generous. In fact, he retired from the Army on a Friday and started his career at American Airlines the following Monday. He was known as a "straight arrow" but had a penchant for shenanigans. As a boy he dyed his grandmother's white poodles multi colors and was banished from her home. He also caused an explosion in the chemistry lab in Toronto High. Because of his and Gina's world travels, they had the ability to setup a household and build community that could not be surpassed. Moving over 42 times, he knew how important it was to know where the coffee maker, as well as the scotch had been packed. He was well known with a quest to travel. He and Gina would make every effort to enjoy the Christmas markets throughout Germany. They shared their love of the Christkindl Marts with their children and grandchildren. He had been through major events such as earthquakes in Mexico and hurricanes in the Caribbean. As his family grew he would always find the engineering and the will to build extensions to the table for family dinners. All his family knew, when you saw him in the morning there would be waffles made for you with all the love possible. Our father was a very special man.



Married for 67 years and since losing his Gina, he visited her daily to bring her flowers, Gina was the joy of his life. He was predeceased by his son Thomas; brother, Paul; sisters, Edith and Helen; mother and father, Vera and Asa Oliver. He is survived by his children: daughter Wendy and Jon Brundage, sons Peter and Debra Blackburn, John and Debbie Blackburn and James and Peggy Blackburn. He is survived by 10 grandchildren Amy Blackburn, Tom Blackburn, Sarah Blackburn and Tom Harris, Ryan Blackburn, Julia Blackburn, Matthew and Beth Brundage, Rev Katie and John Brantner, Toby Blackburn, Bill Blackburn, Amanda Blackburn. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren Monica Blackburn and Kenny Blackburn, Maggie Harris-Blackburn, Violet Harris-Blackburn, Grace Brantner, Henry Brantner, and Eloise Brantner, Quinn Brundage and Delaney Brundage.



Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Walkersville, Maryland with Pastor Karin Albaugh officiating. The family will have fellowship immediately following services at the church.



In lieu of flowers, just remember the next time you have a waffle think of him and the joy and kindness that he shared without hesitation.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 22 to July 24, 2019