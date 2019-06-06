Ashley Breann Mishler, age 19, of Woodsboro, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born February 22, 2000 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Christopher and Stacy Powell Mishler of Woodsboro.



Ashley was a senior student at Rock Creek School of Frederick where she enjoyed attending and especially swimming. She loved watching television, being with her dog and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents she is survived by a sister and brother, Skylar and Connor Mishler, of Woodsboro; maternal grandparents, Suzanne and Steve Martin of Rocky Ridge and John Fogle Jr. of West Virginia; paternal grandparents, Beverly and Barry Mishler Sr. of Fairfield, PA; maternal great grandparents, Connie and Tommy Powell Sr. and Ann and John Fogle Sr., all of Woodsboro; paternal great grandfather, Harold Mishler of Myersdale, PA and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Dahl Drenning, officiating.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 8.



Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Creek School, 191 Waverly Dr., Frederick, MD 21702.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 6 to June 7, 2019