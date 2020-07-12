Ashley Nicole Graffam passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. Ashley was born on December 12, 1993 in Norwich, CT and has resided with her mother, Lisa Owens, and stepfather, Donny Owens, in Thurmont, MD since 2006.
Ashley fought bravely for her entire life with dignity, bravery, and grace against a rare genetic disorder called Mucolipidosis Type IV. Ashley was a true angel on earth and touched hundreds of lives. She loved Elvis Presley music, Karaoke Buddies, going for long rides, and every type of food known to mankind. She graduated from The Rock Creek School in 2015 and attended the day program at the ARC of Frederick County.
Ashley is survived by her father, Brad Elliott Graffam, of Pink Hill, NC and former stepmother, Carol Richardson, and godparents, Mike and Diane Denomme.
She is further survived by brothers, Derek, Alec, and Maxwell Owens; grandparents, Richard and Kathy Fletcher, Patricia Rivard, and Patricia Owens; uncles, David, Darren, and Michael Owens, Lewis Jr. and Timothy Graffam, and Kevin Fletcher; and aunts Brandi Owens and Diane Watkins.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Robert Rivard and Kenneth Owens, and great-grandfather, Stanley (Bumpa) Lockwood.
She also will be remembered forever by her closest friends and support group of Stacey and Chloe Seibert, Kayliann and Steven Day, Frannie Munoz, Miss Carrie Kennedy, Monica Kirkpatrick and Camille Kime.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to the MLIV foundation via their website at www.ml4.org
in Ashley's name. The family cannot express enough their gratitude and love for Dr, Rebeca Oberman and Dr. Albert Misko for all the years of support and guidance.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family and close friends.
A celebration of Ashley's life will be announced at a later date once COVID restrictions have lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.