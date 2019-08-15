|
|
Ashly was born in Laurel, Maryland and passed away August 10, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital from complications related to her acute myeloid leukemia.
Ashly is survived by her husband, David Sargent, her mom and dad, Anna and Tim Hale; her father Scottie Bingham; her siblings, Leah, Rachel (and Jimmy Kline), Shane (and Cheyenne), Torey, Rose, and Jesse; her niece and nephews, James, Gracelynn, and Sebastion; and her grandmother, Ellen (Josie) Scenna.
A loving wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and friend. Ashly was a beautiful young woman both inside and out. She was smart and strong willed. Her many opinions were voiced with conviction. She loved life, her husband, family and friends. Ashly played the clarinet and saxophone in her high school marching band. She also taught herself other instruments and counted 12 instruments that she could play. Hood College was her choice when she chose her college and she was an honor student there when she had to take a leave of absence due to her leukemia in February, 2019. She loved college and was very active in the Wind Ensemble, Model UN, and several other clubs. She was fluent in French and loved everything about France. She was happy that she was able to go to France this last Spring with members of her History class.
She was an inspiration to people whether she just met them or they had known her for years. She was active in her church and scouts as she grew up. She loved France, books, Harry Potter, doing things with her friends, music, art, and poetry. She pushed everyone to do a little more a little better and helped them when they wanted to give up.
Services will be held at Grace Murray, Calloway Funeral Services on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Viewing at 2 pm, service at 4 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life at Baker Park in Frederick, MD on a date and time to be announced.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019