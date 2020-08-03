Audrey Elaine Bolstad Lary, a former resident of Potomac and Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully the afternoon of July 30th, 2020. Audrey was the first born of Roswell and Mercedes Bolstad, followed by her brother Douglas five years later. Roswell was a WWII Veteran that settled his family in Southern California after the war leading to Audrey's youth filled with beach volleyball and pursuing artistic endeavors.



Audrey majored in Art at Stanford University, becoming fully immersed into college life, at least until her father forced her to attend a USO dance while home for the summer. At that dance she met Ralph L. Lary, a Marine from Brown University. Unimpressed with Ralph initially, Audrey often told the story of how she eventually caved in to Ralph's relentless pursuits and the two became inseparable, eloping her senior year. The marriage resulted in two children, Debra Elaine Lary Hallen, and Ralph L. Lary III; four grandchildren, Erin Hallen Cuyun, Greg Hallen, Ralph L. Lary IV, and Roswell Lary; and three great grandchildren, Chloe Cuyun, Hailey Cuyun, and Elizabeth Lary.



During Audrey's lifetime, she was very active in quilting, fabric arts and nature inspired crafts. She became a regular exhibitor at craft shows with her husband Ralph. Ralph was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1974. As he began to get weaker, he encouraged his wife to get stronger. Audrey reached out to a local trainer who had played football at the University of Maryland with her son, sparking her next life's adventure.



At the age of 62, Audrey set foot on the track and took the world by storm! She developed not just a new passion, but also a wide community of forever friends with the Potomac Valley Track Club, Maryland Senior Olympics and USA Track & Field Masters. She still holds a total of eight American records, of the 23 American and World records she set from 1997 - 2008. Her career almost came to an end in 2001 when she tore an Achilles tendon while racing in West Virginia. Miraculously, at the age of 67, the doctors operated and thru hard work Audrey went on to become USATF Master Field Athlete of the Year in 2002, 2004, and 2005. She was inducted into both the Maryland Senior Olympic Hall of Fame (2005) and USATF Masters Hall of Fame (2008). Of the many messages of condolence the family has received, a quote from one seems to capture her essence best, "Audrey's athletic prowess was dwarfed by her gentle nature and support for her fellow athletes. She lit up the track, quite literally."



A memorial family gathering will take place next summer at the Lary family farm in Scarborough, Maine.



