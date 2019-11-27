Home

Services
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD
View Map
Audrey Clarice Anderson


1989 - 2019
Audrey Clarice Anderson Obituary
Audrey Clarice Anderson, 30, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1989 in Frederick, MD. She was the daughter of Melissa Huffman of Myersville, MD. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Channa Luke and Olivia Marie Luke, her grandmother, Bonnie Huffman, her aunt and uncle, Julie and Ralph Huffman, and her cousins, Ralph and Trevor Huffman. Audrey was predeceased by her grandfather, Ralph Huffman, Jr. Audrey was a graduate of Middletown High School. She attended Kaplan University where she received a certificate as a Medical Assistant and an Associate Degree in Computer Forensics. She enjoyed music, playing bingo, and the Dallas Cowboys. The family will receive friends from 11:00am - 12:00pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Boulevard in Hagerstown where funeral services, led by Pastor Kent Ramler will begin at 12:00pm following the visitation. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
