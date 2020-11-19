A. Lorraine Forney 89 of Frederick passed away peacefully on Monday November 16, 2020 after a long illness. Upon completing high school Lorraine enrolled in the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. There she made many lifelong friends and upon graduation began a long career as a registered nurse. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Walter K. Forney Sr. of Frederick. She is also survived by her sons Walter, Robert and Keith all of Frederick and Dale and his wife Vic of Thornton, Colorado. Other surviving relatives include three grandsons and a number of extended family. A viewing will be held on Sunday November 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Keeney Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St. Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.